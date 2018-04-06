Comparing Indiana prep legends: Romeo Langford vs. Damon Bailey

The chase is over. Romeo Langford finished his career with 3,002 career points to rank fourth in Indiana boys basketball history. Damon Bailey’s record of 3,134 points set in 1990 at Bedford North Lawrence is safe — probably for several more years.

Still, it is interesting to look back at the year-by-year numbers of Bailey and Langford side by side. Bailey played three more games than Langford in his career and finished with 132 more points. Langford missed three games — two as a junior and one as a senior — due to injury.

It could be argued that Bailey’s freshman season is really what sets him apart. He scored 637 points (average of 23.6 per game) in 1986-87 while Langford scored 458 points (17.6 per game) in 2014-15. Langford actually made up a little bit of ground on Bailey (47 points) over the next three seasons but it was not quite enough.

