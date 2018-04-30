Romeo Langford is officially off the board to Indiana

New Albany (Ind.) shooting guard Romeo Langford, the lone five-star prospect still remaining on the board in the 2018 class, ended his recruitment Monday night in front of thousands of fans at his high school and picked the hometown Indiana Hoosiers over Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Langford, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the 2018 class, led the Bulldogs to a 25-2 record, averaging 35.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals per game this season. He finished ranked No. 4 on Indiana’s all-time scoring list with 3,002 career points.

Fitting that New Albany coach Jim Shannon announced that the school would retire Langford’s jersey.

Expect Langford to emerge as the Hoosiers’ star from day one.

He has a unique ability to score efficiently on all three levels and playmaking ability that should complement Juwan Morgan, Indiana’s leading scorer from last season (16.5 ppg.), exceptionally well.

Langford is the fifth member of the Hoosiers’ 2018 haul joining Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) forward Jake Forrester, McCutcheon (Lafayette, Ind.) point guard Robert Phinisee, Riley (South Bend, Ind.) wing Damezi Anderson and Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) forward Jerome Hunter.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY