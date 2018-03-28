McDonald's All-American Game Player Diary: New Albany (Ind.)'s Romeo Langford

In the days leading up to the McDonald’s All-American Games in Atlanta, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to New Albany (Ind.) superstar Romeo Langford. The 6-foot-6 guard is one of the most celebrated high school players to come through the Hoosier State in recent years, and is the nation’s top uncommitted Class of 2018 recruit, ranked No. 5 overall by ESPN.

Earlier this season, Langford trimmed his list of schools to three — Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. New Albany is just across the Ohio River from Louisville, of course, but whether the Cardinals’ hiring of Chris Mack impacts Langford’s decision at all remains to be seen. Langford checked in with us on Tuesday afternoon, having just completed a scrimmage on the Philips Arena floor.

This week in Atlanta has been really fun, there’s nothing really to dislike. My favorite part honestly might be just being around all of these other kids that will be playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game. It’s a good group that I’m having a lot of fun with.

We’ve had a few practices, and then a scrimmage today, on the Philips Arena floor. I thought I played well in the scrimmage. I was attacking, rebounding, blocking shots. So far, I’ve liked playing with Darius Garland (Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.) and Coby White (Greenfield School, Wilson, N.C.). They’re two good point guards who bring a lot of energy out there, and are very good on the breaks.

I’ve been on NBA floors before, and obviously the crowds for our high school games are crazy, but I can tell you the lights at these arenas are definitely brighter.

For those of you that don’t know about Indiana high school basketball, it’s crazy. The basketball is great, and every night is a big night in Indiana with high school basketball. Everybody lives up for it. There’s no other place like Indiana, because the fans pack the gyms everywhere. There are no small gyms. There are never games not packed. They’re always packed, and they’re always big games. It gets you pretty ready for college games, where the atmospheres are even crazier.

I’m the only boy here from Indiana, and there’s one other girl here from the state (Heritage Christian’s Kaitlyn Gilbert). Some people think Indiana is not a great basketball state, but that’s just not true. There’s tons of good players all across the state, it’s a really area for hoop.

Earlier this week, we went to the Ronald McDonald House, and that was a pretty cool experience. I had never been to the house before, only heard about it from past McDonald’s games, but it was pretty neat to bond with the kids. It’s crazy what they’re going through, and to make their day by being there, seeing them smile, it’s a great experience.

As one of the top uncommitted seniors in the 2018 class, I can tell you I haven’t been getting recruited much by the other players here. We don’t really talk about it — it’s just the same old, same old. I was asked this afternoon by a reporter if Chris Mack coming to Louisville changes anything for me, and my answer was not really.

Overall, it’s just a blessing to be here, and I’m happy be a part of this. I’ve always dreamed about it. Growing up, you watch guys like LeBron and Carmelo perform on this stage, and now being in the same place as them is just a surreal feeling.