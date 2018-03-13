Romeo Langford pins down when he’ll reveal college decision

New Albany High School’s Romeo Langford will make his college choice between April 13 and April 30, his father, Tim, told IndyStar on Monday.

The timing for Romeo, the nation’s top-ranked uncommitted recruit, is defined by his more immediate plans:

Win a state championship. Play in the McDonald’s All-American game March 28. Play the Jordan Brand Classic April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Play the Nike Hoop Summit April 13 at the Moda Center in Portland.

And then… announce his college choice: Indiana, Vanderbilt or Kansas.

“We want to get all this out of the way,” Tim Langford said Monday. “It will be before the end of April, but we want to focus where we need to be focused and move forward from there.”

Tim Langford said he and his son talked Sunday night about how they want to make the announcement.

They are considering several options, including making the announcement at the school or perhaps out in the community, with New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan helping to reveal Romeo’s decision.

