ALL-USA Watch: Romeo Langford pours in 53, including full-court heave

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – Just when you think you’ve seen New Albany’s Romeo Langford do it all, he does something else.

As the seconds were winding down in the first quarter Friday night at Providence, Langford took both hands and heaved what most human beings would consider a prayer about 80 feet or so from the basket.

Langford, who is used to doing what the average basketball player can’t do, sank the 3-pointer. The crowd – including the Providence fans – erupted in approval.

The Bulldogs cruised past the Pioneers 92-44 before a sellout crowd at Providence.

“I didn’t think it was going in so I looked away,” Langford said. “I made one (like that) at a scrimmage in my sophomore year against Bosse … I shot it with two hands.”

New Albany coach Jim Shannon said he’s still amazed by Langford, his 6-foot-5 McDonald’s All-American and one of the top high school prospects in the country.

“It’s incredible,” Shannon said. “It’s not fair. It’s just not fair to do all the things he can do and then take a ball like that and throw it (that far, and make it).”

The long heave gave Langford 20 points in the third quarter.

He finished with 53 points, the second-highest total in his high school career.

Langford’s tally sheet included 17-of-31 shooting, including a 5-of-11 night from 3-point range, and a 14-of-16 showing from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

“A double-double – another day at the office,” Shannon said.