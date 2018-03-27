New Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack reaches out to Romeo Langford

ATLANTA – Tim Langford’s cell phone buzzed with a text message Tuesday afternoon from a person of interest.

It was Chris Mack.

The new coach at Louisville reached out about Tim’s son Romeo, the 2018 five-star shooting guard from New Albany, Indiana who has not yet made a decision about where he’ll play college ball.

“He introduced himself and said if I had a chance to give him a call,” Tim Langford said. “I’ll discuss that with Romeo. I’m not going to make that decision. I can’t sit here and say yay or nay.”

Romeo Langford, the No. 5 overall senior in the country, said earlier this week he would choose between finalists Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt next month. On Monday, Langford said he would not consider Louisville, no matter who became the Cardinals coach. Mack, who previously coached for nine seasons at Xavier, agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with Louisville and tweeted a goodbye note to Xavier fans Tuesday afternoon.

He quickly shifted his attention to Langford and the Louisville recruiting effort. Tim Langford said his family has mainly focused on the three finalists, but said coaches have reached out to gauge interest for a late run in recent weeks.

“For me it’s just the three,” Tim Langford said. “We’ve had other colleges reach out in the last few weeks and when they do I say something to Romeo. I don’t just assume. If Romeo says, well dad, (let’s listen) that’s on him. I can’t say.”

Langford included Louisville on his list of seven schools in August. He cut the Cardinals from consideration when Rick Pitino was fired amid the scandal involving Louisville basketball in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball recruiting.

“That killed that,” Tim Langford said. “That was a no-brainer right there.”

Romeo Langford has been a popular person this week at the McDonald’s All-American game and activities in Atlanta. One of only three undecided players participating, Langford has heard pitches from three Kansas-bound players in attendance and two headed to Vanderbilt.

“Everbody here has been in my ear,” Romeo Langford said. “Everybody is trying to get me to go to their school.”

Langford and his family have planned another trip in April to Bloomington at the request of coach Archie Miller and his staff.

For more, visit the Courier-Journal