Romeo Langford said getting McDonald's jersey was a welcomed distraction from recruitment

Being the highest ranked uncommitted recruit in the country lends itself to a certain degree of pressure and New Albany (Ind.) shooting guard Romeo Langford welcomes any situation that alleviates the “somewhat” daunting thought of having to decide on a college.

MORE: McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes Tour

That’s part of the reason he was all smiles on Thursday afternoon when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“Today had nothing to do with the colleges or who’s coming the hardest or any of that,” Langford said. “It was all about just fulfilling a dream of mine and being a part of a game that’s had so many great players in it. It’s a surreal feeling for me.”

Spectators who have watched Langford play this season have likely had the same feeling watching him play since Langford, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 100, is pumping in 36.9 points per game. Eventually he’ll decide between Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

“I know the time is coming when I have to decide,” Langford said. “It will be a tough decision, but I know that when I make that decision it will the right decision for me. I’m not worrying about it. I’ll sit down with my family and we’ll weigh it out. It’ll be a good thing.”

Langford will suit up for the East team at the McDonald’s All American Game.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY