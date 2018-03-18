Romeo Langford's prep career ends with buzzer-beating loss

SEYMOUR, Ind. – David Bell is considered by many to be the best high school football prospect in Indiana. The 6-2 wide receiver from Warren Central is ranked No. 1 at his position in the state and 19th nationally by Rivals.com.

In the Class 4A boys basketball semistate Saturday at Seymour, Bell showed he can dominate on more than just the gridiron. The junior guard’s runner at the buzzer over New Albany’s Romeo Langford — the best hoops player in the state — lifted No. 1 Warren Central to a 64-62 win.

The undefeated Warriors — a team in every sense of the word with no players averaging more than 12 points per game — will make their first state finals appearance next Saturday when they face No. 10 Carmel at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Greyhounds knocked off second-ranked South Bend Riley 63-43 Saturday in the Lafayette Jeff semistate.

New Albany (25-2) had a chance to hold for the final shot to win, with possession of the ball, 26 seconds left and the score tied at 62. Warren Central (31-0), which played man defense most of the game with Bell guarding Langford, used an aggressive trap against Langford and it paid off when his pass out of it sailed over his teammate’s head and out of bounds.

Warren Central had the ball with 4.6 seconds left but had to go the length of the court. After a Warriors timeout, Bell took the inbounds pass, sprinted down the right side and got past Langford just enough to toss up the winning runner from 10-feet out.

“I feel I need to take that shot,” said Bell, who finished with 17 points. “It’s a brotherhood. You don’t want to let your brothers down.”

