Roselle Catholic, Upson-Lee break into Super 25 rankings

No. 21 Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) is the top new team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings. The Lions improved to 12-2 as Naz Reid had 30 points in a 75-63 defeat of The Patrick School (Hillside) and Ithiel Horton had 18 points in an 88-46 defeat of Plainfield.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 boys basketball rankings

RELATED: ALL-USA Boys Player of the Year candidates

Roselle’s only two losses are to current No. 16 Oak Ridge (Orlando) and No. 17 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia).

The other new team is No. 25 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), which has won 52 consecutive games and is 20-0 this season with two wins last week. Tye Fagan had 31 points in an 89-58 defeat of Mary Persons (Forsyth). The Knights also won 78-42 at Perry as Fagan had 22 points.

There was little movement at the top of the rankings. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) are still No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Unbeaten St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) moved into No. 3. The Gray Bees (17-0) went 2-0 as C.J. Wilcher had 14 points in a 49-38 defeat of St. Mary (Rutherford) and Wilcher and Ebrima Dibba each had 13 points in a 74-42 defeat of Perkiomen (Pennsburg, Pa.).

University (Davie, Fla.) slipped a spot to No. 4 after losing 82-69 last week to Oak Hill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.