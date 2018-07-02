Rumors that LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. is likely headed to Sierra Canyon doesn't mean he will

For weeks before LeBron James made his official decision to sign with the Lakers on Sunday night, rumors flew that he had already enrolled his eldest son, rising eighth grader LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., at Southern California basketball power Sierra Canyon.

While that would make sense from an athletic and academic standpoint, there’s no immediate sense it’s happened.

Rather, as L.A. Daily News Prep Sports Editor Tarek Fettal noted, Sierra Canyon is just one from among as many as six schools that may make up a potential shortlist to land the talent of young Bronny:

LeBron commits to the Lakers, we’ll see where he enrolls his oldest son, Bronny, who will be going into 8th grade. The speculated shortlist: Sierra Canyon, Brentwood, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Crossroads, or maybe an OC catholic school like Mater Dei, Santa Margarita.. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) July 2, 2018

Legendary Los Angeles Times prep sports writer Eric Sondheimer essentially seconded Fattal’s note that Bronny’s location hasn’t been finalized yet by noting that the James family’s Los Angeles home is closest to Brentwood.

Sierra Canyon remains the favorite to land Bronny, who will be an eighth-grader. If that's his grade, he's not playing high school basketball next season. The family lives closest to Brentwood. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 2, 2018

Of course, the most important thing to note is that Bronny isn’t a high schooler, so he won’t be playing prep basketball during the 2018-19 school year anyway. Still, with the extensive celebrity and elite recruit roster at Sierra Canyon, it would feel almost natural and perhaps opportunistic for Bronny to line up with the program a year early.

Then again, Dad was seen at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame last September, so you just never know.