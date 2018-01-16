California wrestler paralyzed after injury during match

A California wrestler is currently paralyzed from the neck down and needs help breathing after suffering an injury in a wrestling match last week.

Ryan Joseph is a sophomore at College Park High in Pleasant Hill. During a JV wrestling match last week, Joseph suffered a spinal cord injury, according to school officials.

“The guy took him down and put him in a hold, and then the ref shook him off and he shook his head like, ‘I can’t get up’ so he just laid there and the ambulance had to come and take him,” a friend told ABC7.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Joseph’s family with medical expenses.