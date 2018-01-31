California wrestler paralyzed during match regaining some movement

Ryan Joseph, a sophomore wrestler at College Park High in California, has regained some movement after being paralyzed from the neck down.

Jim Keck, the school’s athletic director, told the East Bay Times that Joseph has regained some movement in his shoulders and arms, as well as his torso and feet.

“Ryan would like everyone to know how much their love and support means to him,” Keck wrote to the paper. He added this quote from the teen: “On my worst days, I think of all of you and I know I will be alright.”

According to the report, Joseph will spend up to three months at a rehabilitation facility in Denver.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Joseph’s family with medical expenses and has already raised more than $163,000.