S.C. teen charged after holding entire soccer team hostage on bus

After a South Carolina teen’s necklace went missing following a soccer game last Friday, police say he temporarily held the entire soccer team hostage on the school bus.

As The Sun News reports, Loris (S.C.) police arrested 18-year-old Zachary Jermaine Jordan on Tuesday and charged him with kidnapping, second-degree assault and battery, disturbing schools and two counts of simple larceny, online records show.

On March 23, when Jordan was traveling back from a game with the school’s soccer team that night, police say he discovered that his gold necklace was missing and that he believed someone stole it.

According to the police and reported by the Sun News, one of the coaches on the bus said he explained to players that whoever stole the necklace needed to come forward to him in private and return it.

After the necklace was not found, Jordan was in what police said was “a fit of emotion” and allegedly made his way from the back of the bus to the front, stating “no one is getting off this bus until what’s mine is given back to me. If not, I am going to punch anyone in the face and beat anyone down who tries to leave,” according to the report obtained by the Sun News. “I will even shoot you up it doesn’t matter I have been to jail before, I’ve been in the streets, I don’t care I want what’s mine.”

The coach told police all of the players then emptied their bags and searched underneath seats “in fear” in an attempt to locate the missing necklace, authorities said.

“[Jordan] proceeded with threats stating that he, ‘will shoot anyone or anybody who stands in his way, his chain was stamped and approved and that he worked hard for his money!'” an officer wrote in the report. The necklace was reportedly worth $500, so Jordan allegedly said that everyone on the bus would give him something of theirs to help cover the loss of his necklace, “whether it was a phone or wallet,” the report notes.

As the bus got closer to the school, authorities say that Jordan “began to take action with what he said about no one leaving the bus.”

Authorities say he also took six players’ phones and demanded them to empty their pockets.

The coach alleged Jordan told two players to stand at the back of the bus and to not let anyone out — if they did, he threatened to harm them, police said per the Sun News.

The coaches soon called the police.

“When [Jordan] found out that officers were on the way, the subject left the phones and took off and left,” the officer said in the report.

Police told the Sun News that Jordan has been suspended from the school “pending an investigation.” He remained in jail as of Wednesday evening.