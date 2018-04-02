Recruiting Tip: Sample emails to send before and after a recruiting event

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Fred Bastie, the owner and founder of Playced.com. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology-based recruiting software identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and their recruiting advisers provide a recruiting experience that is trusted by college coaches and backed by a money-back guarantee.

Communicating with a big, mean, scary college coach can be stressful. I completely understand that. I know you don’t want to say or do anything to hurt your chances of earning a scholarship, but you have to realize that college coaches are looking for players and if you’re a match for their program you’re doing them a favor by contacting them.

As we’ve said many times, the easiest, most efficient way to contact a college coach is via email. There are many times when it actually makes sense to send an email to a coach and you won’t be considered a pest. Last week we covered introductory and follow up emails. This week let’s cover what your emails should include before and after a showcase or camp.

Example of an email before a recruiting event

Subject: Attending Head First Camp August 12-14, 2018 Coach Smith, I just wanted to send you a quick note to let you know I will attending the Next Level Camp, the weekend of August 12-14. I believe you are scheduled to attend. I am very interested in ABC University and would greatly appreciate it if you could take some time to watch me play. Here is a link to my player resume, which includes my game schedule: https://bit.ly/2G4u5fy. If you need anything else from me beforehand, please let me know. Thank you for your time, Roger Williams

Cell: 455-999-9995

Email: rog.will2874@gmail.com

If a coach doesn’t know your name before a camp or showcase event, then he or she probably won’t know it after the event. You need to get on their “list” before the camp starts. That is the reason for the first email. Then, while you’re at the camp, take the time to introduce yourself if you can. After the event, send them a thank you/follow up email. Here is an example of what that email might look like.

Example of an email after a recruiting event

Subject: Thank You Coach Smith, I just wanted to thank you for taking the time to watch me play at the Next Level Camp last weekend. I would appreciate any feedback you might have for me. I’m really looking for a school that fits me both academically and athletically, and I remain very interested in ABC University. If you need anything else to evaluate me, please let me know. I look forward to hearing from you. Thank you again for your time, Roger Williams

Cell: 455-999-9995

Email: rog.will2874@gmail.com

Here’s the deal

Sending a coach an email before and after a recruiting event is a great idea. Take the time to make it personal and it could pay big recruiting dividends.