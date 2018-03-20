USA Today Sports

Sampson James, No. 2 recruit in Indiana, commits to Ohio State

Doug McSchooler/IndyStar

One of the state’s top football recruits is headed to Ohio State.

Avon running back Sampson James announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night. James, a 6-1, 210-pound junior, rushed for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior and caught 16 passes for 185 yards and two scores.

“First off I want to thank every college coach that has recruited me,” James wrote on his Twitter page. “It has been a long process and I’ve had great support with me like my coaches, my family and my friends. I’ve been dreaming of a day like this since I was a little kid and it has finally come true. I will be attending THE Ohio State University in January. I am 110% COMMITTED. GO BUCKEYES.”

James, ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 in-state prospect in the class behind Warren Central receiver David Bell, had a boatload of offers, including Indiana, Purdue, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and more.

