Sampson James, No. 2 recruit in Indiana, commits to Ohio State

One of the state’s top football recruits is headed to Ohio State.

Avon running back Sampson James announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night. James, a 6-1, 210-pound junior, rushed for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior and caught 16 passes for 185 yards and two scores.

“First off I want to thank every college coach that has recruited me,” James wrote on his Twitter page. “It has been a long process and I’ve had great support with me like my coaches, my family and my friends. I’ve been dreaming of a day like this since I was a little kid and it has finally come true. I will be attending THE Ohio State University in January. I am 110% COMMITTED. GO BUCKEYES.”

James, ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 in-state prospect in the class behind Warren Central receiver David Bell, had a boatload of offers, including Indiana, Purdue, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and more.

Read more in the Indianapolis Star