San Diego cross country coach dies in tragic motorcyle accident with state trooper's car

A longtime San Diego-area cross country coach was killed in a tragic crash while riding on his motorcyle.

As reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, 15-year Valhalla (Calif.) cross country coach Carter Yarborough was killed when his motorcycle struck a sheriff’s vehicle that was making a left-hand turn in front of him.

No police officers were injured in the crash, but Yarborough was reportedly killed at the scene.

The accident occurred in Encinitas, about 30 minutes from the school where Yarborough was one of the longest-tenured coaches. The Union-Tribune reported that his vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it was involved in the accident.

While the Valhalla community has rallied together to remember the coach, the most fitting memorial may come Friday evening, when a memorial mile run will be held at the school. All are invited to attend and take part.

