Football co-captains found dead within hours of one another

Tragedy struck a Washington high school community over the weekend, as two football players were found dead within hours of one another.

On Saturday, the mother of Sayon Savorn, a co-captain on the Lynnwood High School football team, says she found her son dead of suicide. Less than 48 hours later, Ryan Truong, also a football player, was found dead.

Truong’s died of natural causes, according to the county medical examiner. He was due to graduate Friday.

Both students were 17-years-old. On Tuesday, the school community wore yellow to memorialize their fallen classmates.

“It’s like a double blow,” Lynnwood football coach Keauntea Bankhead said. “Losing one, and then find out, and you lost the next one. And those guys were both my captains.”

Sheri Tada, Savorn’s mom, said she knew her son was depressed and did all she could to help him.

“I was so aware, and I was so close with him,” she said. “But yet, he just could not, he like lost hope.”