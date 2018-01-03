Four players scheduled to commit at Under Armour All-America Game

Four players will announce their college choices during Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Here are the four players and their finalists.
(Note: Wide receiver Justin Watkins had previously been scheduled to announce his commitment at the game, but his decision has been postponed.)
- Nik Bonnito, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), OLB. Bonnito, a one-time Louisville commit, is the 15th-ranked player at his position in the country. He’ll choose between Louisville, Texas, and Oklahoma.
- Tyreke Smith, Cleveland Heights, WDE. Smith has reportedly already silently committed, but he’ll make his decision public Thursday. Ohio State and Penn State are the big players, though Southern Cal, Alabama, and Oregon are in the mix.
- Anthony Schwartz, American Heritage (Fla.), WR. Perhaps the fastest player in the class—Schwartz is also a track star—the wide receiver has said he’s already notified the coaching staff of the school he’s going to. It’s down to Florida and Auburn.
- Jayson Oweh, Blair Academy (N.J.), SDE. Another dominant defensive end, Oweh is, like Smith, choosing between Penn State and Ohio State.