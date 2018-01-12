School board member claims Georgia AD, football coach forced to resign because of his race

A Georgia athletic director and football coach was fired, and those near his program are convinced he was let know because of the color of his skin.

As reported by Georgia CBS affiliate WRDW, Lincoln County athletic director and head football coach Kevin Banks resigned after the end of the 2017 football season. The terms of Banks’ resignation are unknown, but his departure has been fiercely controversial, particularly among the Lincoln County Board of Education (BoE) itself.

At least one member of the Lincoln County BoE — Denise Freeman — argued vociferously in a closed door meeting that Banks was forced out because he is African American, not because of any direct actions he took while in the role.

“The public needs to understand that Kevin Banks did not give a resignation, you guys told him it had to be adhered by January or y’all were gonna fire him… He just wanted to start stuff in the community. That is not right, it’s threatening, it’s intimidation, and it’s wrong. And I’m not gonna stand and be a part of something that’s wrong and not tell the truth. I’m gonna tell the truth, and if you refuse to answer the truth, I will go under oath and swear to everything I just said because I don’t have time to lie… I’m not going to hell for nobody, I’m gonna do the right thing…”

#TeamDedication wants to thank Lincoln County High School Head Coach Kevin Banks for coaching with us this year #DT pic.twitter.com/pdoQyIMczB — RisingSeniors (@RisingSeniors) December 30, 2014

While a number of those connected with the Lincoln County program chose to support the AD, there is no sense that Lincoln County Board of Education Chairman Jason LeRoy and his colleagues will reconsider Banks’ status.

It’s also unknown what tenets the board said needed to be adhered by which Banks failed to achieve. Whatever the justification, it seems unlikely the controversy surrounding the coach and AD’s dismissal will end soon, or cleanly.