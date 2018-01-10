School board member resigns amid racist jersey scandal: 'It breaks my Christian heart'

In a tearful speech Tuesday night, a Kings school board member resigned because his son was on the youth basketball team that made national news for racist jersey names.

Kerry McKiernan spoke for about 10 minutes during the board’s regular meeting. He paused throughout, taking time to hold back tears.

“I could have done more. I could have said more,” McKiernan said. “So to whatever degree I can help the healing, I will.”

“I’m resigning because it’s the right thing to do.”

His son’s team was called the “Wet Dream Team.” Players on the team wore the names “Knee Grow” and “Coon” on the back of their jerseys.

The Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League kicked the Kings team out of the league after the controversy emerged.

The northern Cincinnati area Kings Mills team was playing its fourth week of games of the season in Clermont County. Kings Mills is a suburban area about 25 miles north of Downtown Cincinnati in Warren County.

A parent of an opposing team member took pictures of the jerseys and posted them on Facebook, sparking an outcry.

“Even though that is a separate organization, they are our students,” Ackermann said. “And we’re not ignorant enough – or naïve enough – to say we don’t have a problem.”

McKiernan apologized and said no one on the team meant to hurt anyone. He didn’t get into the reasons behind the names on the jerseys or why he didn’t say anything because he said he didn’t want to make excuses.

But he defended his son.

“My son is beautiful. And he is kind. He is loving, never been in trouble. Never hurt anybody. He is good to everybody. He is a beautiful kid,” McKiernan said.

“The reality that our family is associated with this is heartbreaking. It breaks my Christian heart.”

