Scores, highlights, and full coverage from the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic

The 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic is underway from Springfield, Mass., featuring the nation’s top players and teams.

Below is a hub for all of our coverage, including a full schedule with scores.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 (BOYS)

Hopkins Academy (Mass.) 63, Wahconah (Mass.) 47

Longmeadow (Mass.) 71, Sabis International Charter School (Mass.) 59

Holyoke (Mass.) 67, South Hadley (Mass.) 57

Springfield Central (Mass.) 61, Putnam (Mass.) 57

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12 (GIRLS)

West Springfield (Mass.) 47, Chicopee (Mass.) 22

Greenfield (Mass.) 70, Hampshire Regional (Mass.) 62

Hoosac Valley (Mass.) 65, Longmeadow (Mass.) 54

Christ the King (N.Y.) 70, Enfield (Conn.) 51

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 42, Springfield Central (Mass.) 37

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13 (BOYS)

Rice (Vt.) 62, McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) 58

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 76, Central Catholic (Mass.) 54

Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 83, Albany Academy (N.Y.) 69

Imhotep Charter School (Pa.) 66, Hillhouse (Conn.) 38

Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 86, Sacred Heart (Conn.) 51

Oak Ridge (Fla.) 80, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) 69

Montverde Academy (Fla.) 62, Simeon Career Academy 60

Chino Hills (Calif.) 70, Spartanburg Day (S.C.) 64

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14 (BOYS)

Northfield Mount Hermon School (Mass.) 90, Hargrave Military Academy (Va.) 74

Brewster Academy (N.H.) 77, Cushing Academy (Mass.) 43

12:30 PM Vermont Academy (Vt.) vs. IMG Post Grad National (Fla.)

2:15 PM Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.) vs. DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

4:00 PM The Ranney School, (N.J) vs. Mount Saint Joseph (Md.)

5:45 PM Immaculate Conception (N.J.) vs. Findlay College Prep (Nev.)

7:30 PM MacDuffie School (Mass.) vs. CBD – Montverde Academy (Fla.)

9:15 PM Woodstock Academy (Conn.) vs. St. Andrew’s School (R.I.)

MONDAY, JANUARY 15 (BOYS)

9:00 AM Mount Vernon , N.Y. vs. Webster Groves (Mo.)

11:00 AM Hudson Catholic (N.J) vs. John Carroll School (Md.)

1:00 PM Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Mater Dei (Calif.)

3:00 PM Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. University School (Fla.)

5:00 PM Westtown School (Pa.) vs. IMG Varsity National (Fla.)

7:00 PM Springfield Central (Mass.) vs. Newton North (Mass.)