Scott Frost warns potential recruits about dangers of social media

A lot has changed since Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost was being recruited as a quarterback out of Wood River (Neb.) High a quarter-century ago.

For one, when late coaching legend Bill Walsh was trying to bring Frost to Stanford (where he played for two years before transferring to Nebraska), he didn’t have any instant access into the star recruit’s stream of consciousness musings.

For any player Frost and other college coaches are hoping to bring in, there is now an online billboard for most players right at their fingertips. Or, as Frost put it at the Huskers’ camp recently, a résumé.

An uncle of an attendee at one of Frost’s camps last week captured the comments as part of his YouTube camp vlog on his MyHouse TV YouTube channel.

Scott Frost’s advice to recruits about social media. https://t.co/Zoq2QyYDry pic.twitter.com/IpTFEM2abY — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) June 20, 2018

“Aside from GPA, when we’re recruiting kids, the next thing we’re going to look at is what kind of kid the person is,” Frost said, per the Omaha World-Herald. “And part of that is looking through every ounce of social media we can possibly look at. So if some kid tweeted something four years ago that’s bad, we’re going to know about it. “And I’ll tell you this right now — if there’s anything negative about women, if there’s anything racial or about sexuality, if there’s anything about guns or anything like that, we’re just not going to recruit you, period. Piece of advice for you — what you put on social media, that’s your résumé to the world. That’s what you’re trying to tell the world you’re all about. That’s how you’re advertising yourself. Be smart with that stuff.”

As the World-Herald reported, Frost said prospects shouldn’t tweet anything their mom wouldn’t be OK with reading.

“We will quickly drop somebody if there’s something bad on there,” Frost reiterated about social media.

It’s a stance likely shared by most, if not all, of Frost’s brethren. Frost is trying to revive the program at his alma mater and bring it back to the national title-winning ways of when he played. It’s clear that, to do that, he has certain rules in place and a clear idea of the types of people he wants to bring in.

And really, his advice could apply to anybody who logs into a social media account.