Scottie Barnes

School: University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-7

Weight: 180

College: Undecided

Barnes is “Mr. Versatility” with the ability to play and guard all five positions on the floor. Barnes helped the Sharks win a state title and reach the finals of the GEICO Nationals this past season and now he’s averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists for Nike Team Florida in the Nike EYBL.