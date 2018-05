Scottie Lewis

School: Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-5

Weight:185

College: Undecided

Lewis is an athletic, versatile wing capable of guarding all five positions. He averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Ranney, and now he’s starring for Team Rio (N.J.) in the Under Armour Association.