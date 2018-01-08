Motivation Monday: Scotty Pippen Jr. wants to be better than his legendary father

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) junior shooting guard Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “To be better than my dad. He wasn’t a big time high school player, he came up and made his name in college. I want to be different. I want to be a big time player in high school and in college and, hopefully, make it to the NBA.”

Here are the fruits of Scotty Pippen Jr.’s motivation.

