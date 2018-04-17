Seattle Roosevelt enters at No. 5 of latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings

USA Today Sports

Roosevelt (Seattle) leads nine newcomers in the latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches, coming in at No. 5.

Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) remains No. 1, followed by Tulsa Union, which moved up a spot. Omaha Westside is No. 3, and last week’s No. 2 team, Westminster (Atlanta), is No. 4.

The other teams new to the rankings are Omaha South, Valley (West Des Moines), Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.), Homewood (Ala.), Godwin Mills (Richmond, Va.), Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.), Davis (Kaysville, Utah), and Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.).

