Sedona Prince ready to follow in footsteps of past Texas greats at McDonald's All-American Game

Liberty Hill (Texas) star Sedona Prince received her honorary McDonald’s All American Game jersey at her school Friday.

Prince was honored as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“I first heard about the McDonald’s All-American Game when I was a sophomore and I was playing in summer with some really big recruits and they were talking about it,” Prince told USA TODAY. “I figured out what the McDonald’s All-American Game was and set it as one of my highest goals. It’s pretty awesome to achieve that.”

A 6-7 Texas signee, Dixon is a five-star power forward who is ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in the country by ESPN. She’s ready to follow in the footsteps of past stars who have come from the Lone Star state and starred in the McDonald’s game, many of them for the Longhorns.

“Texas is amazing, the players that it pushes out,” she said. “I think Texas is the best state for basketball, particularly girls basketball. Theres no comparison. Going into the University of Texas, almost every single player on that team is a McDonald’s All-American. Competing with them next year in college will be huge but getting this will help me fit in a little bit. It’s crazy and shows that UT women’s basketball is heading somewhere amazing.”

One word of advice for the McDonald’s Game organizers in Atlanta: Bring pizza. It’s the food of choice for Prince’s entire family, to the point that the Princes built a full blown wood-fired pizza oven into a wall in their house. Really.

Pizza or not, Prince is ready to enjoy a unique experience in Atlanta this March as both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena for the first time.