Basketball coach arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with teen

An Arizona high-school basketball coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a teen, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Senecca Turner, 37, was arrested after officials at Cienega High School in Vail, just south of Tucson, learned about a possible “inappropriate relationship” between a student and a faculty member, the Sheriff’s Department said.

School officials notified a school-resource officer on Wednesday about the situation, officials said.

Turner has been an assistant basketball coach at the school as well as a member of the school’s security staff, the Sheriff’s Department said.

School officials had information indicating that Turner had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives developed additional information, which the Sheriff’s Department did not specify, that they say led to the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Department said.