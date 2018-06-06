Seven Chosen 25 players highlight talented USA U18 roster

Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.) point guard Cole Anthony, the top ranked player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, highlighted a talented 12-man roster that will represent Team USA at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, which runs from June 10-16 in St. Catharines, Canada.

USA Basketball released its final U18 roster on Tuesday, which featured seven players ranked in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

The team, which was selected by the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee, will continue to train at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, until June 7, when it departs for Canada.

RELATED: The Chosen 25 for 2019

The team, which will be coached by Kansas coach Bill Self, has won four-straight gold medals.

“It was tough getting it to 12,” Self said in a press release. “It was tough getting it from 33 to 18, but even with the 18 we’ve had a couple of extra days with and know how committed they all are to trying to make the team, knowing that different guys look better on different days and in different situations, it was tough getting to 12 because there are a lot of interchangeable parts.

“I think the committee made some good selections, and I’m excited about working with this group. One of the things I think they bring to the table is versatility. They’re very interchangeable. I can see us playing four little guards around a big. I could see us playing two bigs, two little guards and a three. I think this team has some different things they’ll be able to do, depending on how we stack up against our opponents. The other thing, and this goes for all 18 guys, the appearance is that they really like each other. The appearance is that they’ll be a fun group to spend two weeks with, which obviously is very important to teams being successful, of guys understanding that some days it might not be their day, it might be somebody else’s day.”

USA U18 Roster

Cole Anthony (No. 1 in Chosen 25)

Armando Bacot (No. 22 in Chosen 25)

Ayo Dosunmu

Quentin Grimes

Kamaka Hepa

Matthew Hurt (No. 7 in Chosen 25)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 23 in Chosen 25)

Josiah James (No. 17 in Chosen 25)

Tyrese Maxey (No. 6 in Chosen 25)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (No. 24 in Chosen 25)

Rocket Watts Jr.

Coby White

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY