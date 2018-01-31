USA Today Sports

Seven of the top 10 recruits committed to play in 2019 All-American Bowl

Photo: 247Sports

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

The 2019 All-American Bowl will kick Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 and nationally televised live on NBC at 1:00 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Below is the current list of committed athletes.

Name School (City, State) Overall Ranking Pos. Ranking
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oaks Christian (Calif.) No. 1 No. 1 DE
Jadon Haselwood Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) No. 3 No. 1 WR
Zach Harrison Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio) No. 4 No. 2 DE
Owen Pappoe Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) No. 5 No. 1 LB
Nolan Smith IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) No. 6 No. 3 DE
Dominick Blaylock Walton (Marietta, Ga.) No. 8 No. 2 WR
Kenyon Green Atascosita (Humble, Texas) No. 9 No. 2 T
Bru McCoy Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) No. 12 No. 1 ATH
Chris Hinton Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.) No. 15 No. 4 DE
Jashawn Sheffield Frederica Academy (St. Simons Island, Ga.) No. 18 No. 4 WR
Quavaris Crouch Harding University (Charlotte, N.C.) No. 22 No. 3 RB
Theo Wease Allen (Texas) No. 28 No. 6 WR
Grant Gunnell St. Pius X (Houston, Texas) No. 41 No. 2 QB
Devonta Lee Amite (La.) No. 43 No. 9 WR
Chris Steele St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) No. 48 No. 2 CB
Derek Stingley Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.) No. 73 No. 4 CB
Nolan Groulx Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) No. 244 No. 37 WR

 

