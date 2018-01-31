Seven of the top 10 recruits committed to play in 2019 Army All-American Bowl

The 2019 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will kick Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 and nationally televised live on NBC at 1:00 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Below is the current list of committed athletes.
|Name
|School (City, State)
|Overall Ranking
|Pos. Ranking
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oaks Christian (Calif.)
|No. 1
|No. 1 DE
|Jadon Haselwood
|Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)
|No. 3
|No. 1 WR
|Zach Harrison
|Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)
|No. 4
|No. 2 DE
|Owen Pappoe
|Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
|No. 5
|No. 1 LB
|Nolan Smith
|IMG (Bradenton, Fla.)
|No. 6
|No. 3 DE
|Dominick Blaylock
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|No. 8
|No. 2 WR
|Kenyon Green
|Atascosita (Humble, Texas)
|No. 9
|No. 2 T
|Bru McCoy
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
|No. 12
|No. 1 ATH
|Chris Hinton
|Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.)
|No. 15
|No. 4 DE
|Jashawn Sheffield
|Frederica Academy (St. Simons Island, Ga.)
|No. 18
|No. 4 WR
|Quavaris Crouch
|Harding University (Charlotte, N.C.)
|No. 22
|No. 3 RB
|Theo Wease
|Allen (Texas)
|No. 28
|No. 6 WR
|Grant Gunnell
|St. Pius X (Houston, Texas)
|No. 41
|No. 2 QB
|Devonta Lee
|Amite (La.)
|No. 43
|No. 9 WR
|Chris Steele
|St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
|No. 48
|No. 2 CB
|Derek Stingley
|Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.)
|No. 73
|No. 4 CB
|Nolan Groulx
|Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)
|No. 244
|No. 37 WR