Photo: 247Sports

Seven Super 25 teams will play in the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff

Seven teams ranked in the Way Too Early Super 25 high school football rankings will play in the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 26.

The event, in its ninth year, will be held on various ESPN channels and  includes seven defending state champions and 21 seniors in the ESPN 300 player rankings.

The event begins Aug. 24 with two games that are rematches of key 2017 contests. At 6 p.m. on ESPNU, No. 25 Warren Central (Indianapolis) will play at Kentucky 6A champion Trinity (Louisville). Trinity won last year’s game 42-41.

At 9 p.m. on ESPNU, No. 4 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), which was last year’s Super 25 champion, will play No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The Monarchs of Mater Dei who won last year’s game, 35-21 at home, travel to Las Vegas this year.

On Aug. 25, there will be four games, the first two on ESPN. At noon (ET), Pinson Valley (Pinson, Ala.), the state 6A champion, will play at 7A champion Hoover. At 3:30 p.m., Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) and Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.), both of which had one loss last year, will play at Hoover, Ala.

All four teams that play in the later games on Aug. 25 were ranked at one point last season. At 6 p.m. on ESPNU, Tucker, Ga., a 6A semifinalist, will play at Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), which is ranked No. 3 in the preseason. At 7 p.m. on ESPN2, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) will play at No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale).

The final game in the series will be Aug. 26 between state champions from neighboring states as Phillips (Chicago), the Illinois 5A champion, will play No. 22 Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio), its state Division I champion, at 12:30 on ESPN in Westerville, Ohio.

Much of the focus on the broadcasts will be on the top recruits. Grayson leads the teams with five players ranked in the ESPN 300: linebacker Owen Pappoe, an Auburn commit; offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who has committed to Tennessee; defensive end Kevin Harris, who is committed to Alabama, cornerback Kenyatta Watson, who has committed to Texas; and offensive tackle Trente Jones, who has committed to Michigan.

ESPN 300 Participants

Rank Pos. Athlete School College
5 OT Pierce Quick Hewitt-Trussville (AL) Alabama
8 OLB Owen Pappoe Grayson (GA) Auburn
9 OT Wanya Morris Grayson (GA) Tennessee
12 WR Jadon Haselwood Cedar Grove (GA) Georgia
52 OLB Mase Funa Mater Dei (CA) Oregon
58 QB Bo Nix Pinson Valley (AL) Auburn
75 ATH Bru McCoy Mater Dei (CA) Uncommitted
87 OLB Anthony Solomon St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) Miami (FL)
94 CB Kenyatta Watson Grayson (GA) Texas
98 DT Rashad Cheney Cedar Grove (GA) Alabama
106 DE Kevin Harris Grayson (GA) Alabama
124 WR George Pickens Hoover (AL) Auburn
135 S Jordan Battle St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) Uncommitted
136 WR DeMarcco Hellams DeMatha (MD) Alabama
137 DE Stephen Herron Jr. Trinity (KY) Michigan
157 OT Trente Jones Grayson (GA) Michigan
162 S Nick Cross DeMatha (MD) Uncommitted
172 CB Jaden Davis St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) Uncommitted
221 WR David Bell Warren Central (IN) Uncommitted
253 DE Braylen Ingraham St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) Uncommitted
292 RB Sean Dollars Mater Dei (CA) Oregon

 

