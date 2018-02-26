Shake-ups abound, Scott County the lone new team in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

No. 21 Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.) is the lone new team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings, but there were plenty of changes.

Scott County is the new No. 21 team as the Cardinals improved to 31-1 by winning their district title. Diablo Stewart had 16 points in a 65-47 defeat of Bryan Station (Lexington) in the championship of the 42nd District. Michael Moreno had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 79-53 defeat of Douglass (Lexington) in the 42nd District semifinal.

Previously unbeaten and then-No. 5 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) lost 77-74 in overtime to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) in a CIF Southern Section Division Open semifinal to tumble to No. 12. The Knights’ season isn’t over, however, as they will likely be invited to the state Open Division championship.

Similarly, then-No. 9 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) lost 68-58 to Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) in the semifinals of the Washington Catholic Athletic League playoffs. Because it was the Panthers’ third loss of the season, they fell further than Bishop Montgomery, to No. 23, but Paul VI’s season continues with the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state tournament and the Alhambra Invitational.

Only one team fell out, but it was a major departure. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) was taken out of the rankings when it was determined that the Buffaloes had two fifth-year seniors who began their high school careers in Canada before transferring to Canada.

Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell said he was unaware that the two players would be considered fifth-year players.

“It was really a misunderstanding as far as transfer rules for international students,” Barnwell said. “We want to do things right and it wasn’t intentional.”

However, the National Federation of State High School Associations doesn’t allow its schools to compete with fifth-year players, except in rare medical redshirt cases.

“Four years is the maximum number of years for participation in all states,” said NFHS spokesman Bruce Howard said in an email. “If one of those years is in Canada, there would be three years remaining. Some states do not require that the four years be consecutive, but the overall maximum is four.”