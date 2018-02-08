Shakira Austin, Honesty Scott-Grayson proud to share McDonald's spotlight

It’s quite rare that a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans play on the same high school team, but that’s exactly the case with Riverdale Baptist’s Shakira Austin and Honesty Scott-Grayson.

The duo was honored Thursday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was six-years-old,” Scott-Grayson said. “So it’s a dream come true.”

Scott-Grayson, who will play next season at Baylor, discussed being alongside her teammate for the ceremony.

“It’s great,” Scott-Grayson said. “Shakira is a great teammate and I’ve enjoyed playing with her.”

As for Austin, she, too, recognized that the honor was the realization of a dream.

“It was emotional,” Austin said. “I was proud to see my family and know that all my hard work had paid off.”

Austin, who’s headed to Maryland, echoed Scott-Grayson’s comments about sharing the experience.

“It was a great feeling,” Austin said. “To be with someone you see every day, I’m just grateful to have someone to share this experience with.”