Photo: McDAAG

It’s quite rare that a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans play on the same high school team, but that’s exactly the case with Riverdale Baptist’s Shakira Austin and Honesty Scott-Grayson.

The duo was honored Thursday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was six-years-old,” Scott-Grayson said. “So it’s a dream come true.”

Scott-Grayson’s Dream Champio recipients were her mother, Makiesha, and brother, Tyreek (not pictured). (Photo: McDAAG)

Scott-Grayson, who will play next season at Baylor, discussed being alongside her teammate for the ceremony.

“It’s great,” Scott-Grayson said. “Shakira is a great teammate and I’ve enjoyed playing with her.”

As for Austin, she, too, recognized that the honor was the realization of a dream.

Shakira Austin (Photo: McDAAG)

“It was emotional,” Austin said. “I was proud to see my family and know that all my hard work had paid off.”

Austin with Dream Champion Award recipient, her father, David. (Photo: McDAAG)

Austin, who’s headed to Maryland, echoed Scott-Grayson’s comments about sharing the experience.

“It was a great feeling,” Austin said. “To be with someone you see every day, I’m just grateful to have someone to share this experience with.”

Shakira Austin, Honesty Scott-Grayson proud to share McDonald's spotlight

