Alabama lands another four-star recruit from out of state: Maryland LB Shane Lee

The rise of the Alabama Crimson Tide has coincided with the program’s aggressiveness in recruiting outside the state of Alabama. That continues apace with the team boasting another national title, and the top prospects continue to come. The latest is one of the nation’s top linebackers who hails from Maryland.

Shane Lee, a four-star prospect from St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, picked the Crimson Tide on Tuesday ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and, yes, in-state Maryland.

In the end, none could compete with what Alabama offered him: a culture and work ethic that matches his passion and talent.

“Just because everything that it stands for,” Lee told 247 Sports. “Coach Saban talked about hard work and really developing you as a person and a football player. Just the fact that winning is an expectation, not a goal. It’s that kind of environment. You’re either going to get better or you’re not going to be there anymore. I just liked that aspect of it.

“It’s exciting. I have big shoes to fill because of the success of the program and the success of Coach Saban. It’s something I’ve analyzed and evaluated and something I will be ready for as time goes on. It’s really exciting.”

Lee is thrilled to officially have his decision off his chest, freeing him to focus on his final season both now and over the summer. That’s a benefit to him, and to Alabama, which can rest easy and watch its class ranking surge on the back of yet another primo recruit.