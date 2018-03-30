Shaq announces donation to help Louisiana HS fund new weight room

Retired NBA superstar and former LSU basketball player Shaquille O’Neal has scheduled a donation to support Lafayette High School through South Louisiana Giving Day.

O’Neal sent Lafayette High Head Football Coach Rob Pool a video with words of encouragement.

“Hello Mighty Lion boosters of Lafayette,” O’Neal said. “I wanna wish you well with your fundraiser, but I may have a surprise for you. I’ll let you know. All you Lafayette High guys, students, work hard. You can be whatever you want to be. Alright. I’ll talk to you soon. Bye, bye.”

SEE THE VIDEO: Shaq supports Lafayette High School

Lafayette High is raising funds to remodel its weight room. The cost of the project is $42,000. The Lafayette Parish School System has given the school a $21,000 matching donation through the SOLA Giving Day event, but the school must raise another $21,000 before it can receive the match.

“Shaq gave us a jump start in our fundraising efforts,” said Pool. “When I got here two years ago, there were a lot of things I wanted to fix. I want to give the students a first-class experience, but remodeling the weight room was at the bottom of the list because of the renovation cost. Shaq and our school board are making this a realistic goal for us.”

