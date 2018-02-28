Shareef O'Neal commits to UCLA, three days after decommiting from Arizona

Just three days after decommitting from Arizona, Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.) wing Shareef O’Neal is back off the board, this time to UCLA, according to multiple reports.

Back in December, O’Neal told USA Today Sports that Arizona was “family” and that he planned on “sticking with the family unless something happens.”

Something happened.

On Friday reports surfaced that FBI wiretaps intercepted phone conversations of Arizona head coach Sean Miller discussing a payment of $100,000 to secure a commitment from DeAndre Ayton, a freshman who is now starring for the Wildcats.

As a result, Miller did not coach in Arizona’s loss to Oregon on Saturday.

O’Neal, son of retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is ranked No. 28 overall in the ESPN 100.

He is the sixth commitment from the Bruins 2018 haul joining Winward School (Los Angeles) shooting guard Jules Bernard, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) shooting guard David Singleton, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) center Kenneth Nwuba, Archbishop Molloy (Jamaica, N.Y.) center Moses Brown and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) point guard Tyger Campbell.

