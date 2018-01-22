Shareef O'Neal on McDonald's Game snub: 'It hurt a lot actually, because that was a childhood dream for me'

Shareef O’Neal, the four-star power forward offspring of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has come forward to admit just how upset he was when he found out he wasn’t headed to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The answer? Very upset.

In an interview with Overtime, the younger O’Neal said he found out he would miss out on the annual national All-Star Game by watching on TV, then never intended to start a viral sympathy pool when he posted about the snub on social media.

“It kind of blew up,” O’Neal told the social media video company. “LeBron, Allen Iverson, Snoop Dogg, Matt Barnes, a lot of people … my Dad, a lot of people thought I should have made it.

“They picked who they picked. All the guys they picked were good. I’m not trying to disrespect anything.”

Incredibly, O’Neal said he’s been told by some fans that they won’t eat McDonald’s anymore because he was left off their All-American team.

O’Neal isn’t asking anyone to go that far, but he is adamant that he was cheated out of a worthy spot on a team.

“I think I should have been in there,” he said. “I think I worked really hard. Getting double and triple-teamed every single game. I feel like I do a lot and I always wanted to play in that game.

“Kids I looked up to when I was playing them played in taht, and I thought I had the talent for it … Hopefully I proved the point that they counted me out and now I’m focused on the bigger dream and it’s just behind me now.”