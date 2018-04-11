VIDEO: Watch Shareef O'Neal lift his little brother Shaqir for an underaged dunk

The rise and recruitment of Jordan Brand Classic selection Shareef O’neal has threatened to overshadow, however slightly, the star power of Shaquille O’Neal. That’s because Shareef has real talent. As it turns out, he’s not the only member of the O’Neal clan with significant hoops talent, he’s just the oldest.

The younger O’Neal, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward, has explosiveness and refined skill for days, as he showcased playing for Crossroads School. The UCLA commit also happened to have his younger brother, Shaqir O’Neal, at the gym with him on a recent day, which led to some horsing around at the rim.

One O’Neal brother found himself helping the other, with Shaqir asking for a little lift from big brother. Shareef happily obliged, setting up the video you see above.

That’s a borderline ice dancing style lift for Shareef, with Shaqir all too ready to hang on to the rim after he finished the flush.

It was a nice moment between two brothers who have often been kept apart by the rigors of the AAU and Elite youth basketball scene. When it really counts, it’s clear the brothers have each others’ backs.