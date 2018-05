Sharife Cooper

School: McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

College: Undecided

Cooper is a super-quick point guard who is virtually impossible to stay in front of and maneuvers into the lane at-will. He burst onto the Nike EYBL scene in dominant fashion this spring, averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game for AOT (Ga.).