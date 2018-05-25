Sharman White leaves assistant position at Georgia State to become associate AD at Pace Academy

After two years serving as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Georgia State, Sharman White has made the move back to the high school ranks as associate athletic director at Pace Academy (Atlanta).

“I felt like Pace Academy was a great fit for my family, as well as myself,” White told USA Today Sports. “They have a reputation of being one of the top institutions of learning and achieving in the state.”

White left Miller Grove (Lithonia) in 2016 to take the assistant position with the Panthers.

Before that, White had a legendary run with the Wolverines, winning seven state titles and posting a 264-47 record in a decade at Miller Grove. White also won two gold medals with USA Basketball (U16 and U17) and was named American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2014 and National High School Association Coach of the Year in 2016.

USA Basketball has already named White as a court coach for the USA Men’s U17 World Cup Team.

That begs the question: Is White coming back to the high school sidelines?

“Yes, I would like to coach again in high school,” White said. “But for now I am thoroughly satisfied being a part of a superior athletic program that is constantly evolving.”

