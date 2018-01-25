San Diego-area girls hoops star Shayla Latone scores 76 in 99-26 win

Girls basketball has a tendency to produce some one-sided scores. Still, a recent performance by Shayla Latone caught the eye: 76 points in a 73-point victory by her Bonita Vista (Calif.) squad.

Latone, a senior who has yet to commit to a college, had already scored 57 earlier in her final prep campaign, but her game in a 99-26 victory against Hilltop was still remarkable. It counted as the fourth-highest individual scoring came in California girls basketball history, with the other three ahead of her mark all turned in by legendary figures: Cheryll Miller (105 and 77 points) and Lisa Leslie (101 points).

No, Latone isn’t hitting triple digits … at least yet. Still, the Lady EBO club star is a remarkably versatile scorer for a 5-foot-4 guard. Against Hillside she had a remarkable shooting night; according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Latone was 20-of-28 from inside the arc, 10-of-20 from three and 6-of-7 from the free throw stripe.

Her first sign that she was having a big night? She already had 42 points at halftime.

“I honestly didn’t go into the game thinking I’d score 76,” Latone told the Union-Tribune. “I was coming off a game of 18 points against Eastlake and I was fine with that as long as we got the dub (win).

“It is a great accomplishment, but it’s also a team accomplishment. We all celebrated after the game.”

As great as Latone’s performance was, the game could have been an even more diligent assault on the record book. Her coach, Tristan Lamb, told the Union-Tribune that she played just one minute in the fourth quarter as the team attempted to keep its point total under 100.

No matter. Latone’s 76 points made her the all-time San Diego Section leader in single-game individual scoring, a record that could stand for some time … unless she has another big night left in her during her senior season.