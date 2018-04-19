Should Indiana high school basketball have a shot clock?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The conversation comes up almost every season like, well … clockwork.

A high school basketball team will hold the ball just past midcourt at the end of a quarter and wait for the clock to tick down. If it goes on too long or happens too frequently, the opposing crowd gets impatient. The words “stall ball” will get yelled and tweeted into oblivion.

Everyone who argues against the tactic, which has gone by many names over the years, always has the same fix: add a shot clock to the high school game.

The topic recently came about in Illinois when the associate executive director of the Illinois High School Association Kurt Gibson said it could be among a set of rule changes later this month.

“If I was a betting guy, I would expect the shot clock to come out of that (rules) committee,” Gibson said to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Indiana high school basketball, which can have a religious following in this hoops-crazed state, does not currently employ a shot clock.