Sierra Canyon hands No. 5 Bishop Montgomery first loss in 2OT thriller

One of the weekend’s most surprising losses went down in Southern California on Saturday night when Torrance Bishop Montgomery fell to Chatsworth Sierra Canyon in two overtimes, 77-74, in a CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinal.

It was the first loss of the season for the Knights (26-1), ranked No. 5 in USA TODAY’s latest Super 25, the highest positioning of any team on the West Coast.

“That was one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of,” Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier told the Los Angeles Times. “Bishop Montgomery kept fighting and you could see that they weren’t going to give up.”

Sierra Canyon’s Duane Washington Jr. beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. The Trailblazers (23-3) forced the second overtime with a well-executed layup off an inbounds pass with just a few ticks remaining in the first extra period, before Washington Jr. (the nephew of former Lakers star Derek Fisher) sealed it once and for all with a floater with time running out.

RELATED: Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

With the win, Sierra Canyon avenges its loss to the Knights earlier this season, a 65-62 Bishop Montgomery win Jan. 5 at Cerritos College. The Trailblazers move on to face perennial Orange County power Mater Dei (22-6) in the championship game on Friday, at Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid.