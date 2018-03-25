Sierra Canyon stars step up to lead Trailblazers to California state title

Sierra Canyon, a team stocked with talent, took down Sheldon (Sacramento) 75-62 in the California Open Division state title game Saturday night.

Cassius Stanley led the Trailblazers with 23 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 21.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) was fortunate to have Stanley on the court at all after the star point guard was injured last week in the regional final.

“My shoulders and hands saved me,” Stanley told the Los Angeles Times. “I felt great. I was still dinged up. My parents instilled in me to be a warrior and there was no way I was not playing.”

Though the final margin was 13, the game was much closer, featuring 11 ties and 14 lead changes. In the end, though, Sierra Canyon’s stars were too much down the stretch.

Aside from Stanley and Pippen, Duane Washington Jr. had 14 points, and KJ Martin finished with 11 and 13 boards.

Sheldon, which grabbed a six-point lead at one point in the third quarter, was led by Dale Currie’s 20 points.