Simeon up to No. 5 in latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Simeon (Chicago) rose two spots to No. 5 in the latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) remains the No. 1 team in both the Expert and Computer rankings.

Warren Central (Indianapolis) is again No. 2, followed by Guyer (Denton, Texas) and Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.).

Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.) is the rankings’ biggest mover, rising 12 spots to No. 12.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. As teams play more games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The data is current through games Sunday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.