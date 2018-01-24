Simi Shittu proud to receive his McDonald's All American jersey and represent Canada

Vermont Academy (Saxtons Rivers, Vt.) forward Simi Shittu can vividly recall seeing everyone from LeBron James to Andrew Wiggins suit up in the McDonald’s All American Game, so on Tuesday afternoon when the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by Shittu’s school and presented him with an honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game he “couldn’t believe it was really happening.”

The game tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” said Shittu, a Vanderbilt signee. “I just can’t believe that now I officially have the jersey and everything. It’s an honor.”

Shittu said he felt a particular sense of pride making the game as a Canadian.

Shittu and Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett will be the first Canadian’s in the game since Trey Lyles suited up in 2014. It’s also the first time since first time since 2010 (Cory Joseph and Tristan Thompson) that two Canadians made the game.

“Just being a kid from Canada you come over here to America to try and play against the best players in the world at your age,” Shittu said. “So to be able to come over here and be considered one of the best is a really big accomplishment. I feel like it will only help the next group of players that come over here from Canada to compete.”

