Breaking down six major commitments from U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Five superstar high school football players announced their college commitments Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Here’s a breakdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will join J.T. Daniels at Southern Cal

Two Mater Dei stars will join forces at Southern Cal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the nation’s top wide receivers, has committed to USC.

He comes from a solid pedigree.

His brother, Osiris, is a freshman wide receiver at Stanford and another brother, Equanimeous, is a junior wide receiver at Notre Dame who has announced plans to enter the NFL draft.

Bookie to Oklahoma

Brendan Radley-Hiles, popularly known as ‘Bookie’, announced his commitment to the Sooners.

The IMG star had a few highlight plays in the Army Bowl, and he’s a game-changing cornerback.

Radley-Hiles recently decommitted from Nebraska, but the Huskers were still in his final five, along with Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma and UCLA.

J.J. Peterson to Tennessee

Peterson explained to USA TODAY Sports reporter Jim Halley earlier this week why he chose the Vols.

“I’m going to Tennessee and it’s not because of (new head coach Jeremy) Pruitt, (Kevin) Sherrer or the coach who’s coming from Florida State (Charles Kelly),” Peterson said. “I’ve got two players (from Colquitt) who are there in (redshirt freshman defensive lineman) Ja’Quain Blakely and (freshman defensive back) Shawn Shamburger. Those are two people I can start something with and every time I play with them, I have a good time.”

The Colquitt County (Ga.) star linebacker chose Tennessee over Alabama and Auburn.

LSU (again) for Kelvin Joseph

Joseph, a one-time LSU commit, recommitted to the Tigers.

One of the nation’s top defensive backs, Joseph also considered Alabama, Auburn, and Florida State.

“It’s a blessing,” Joseph said of committing to LSU. “I thank God for the opportunity.”

Purdue lands Rondale Moore

An explosive wide receiver from Trinity (Louisville), Moore chose Purdue over heavyweights Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida State.

Moore hopes to make an immediate impact in Jeff Brohm’s potent offense, and he certainly has the ability to do so.

Chris Murray to UCLA

The Mater Dei star will stay close to home and play for the Bruins.

“I’ll be committing my next four years at UCLA,” Murray said. “It’s just a place close by home. I feel like I fit into Chip Kelly’s offense pretty good.”

A top O-lineman, Murray chose UCLA over Stanford and Notre Dame.