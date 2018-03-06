Six teams in Super 25 girls basketball rankings win state titles

USA Today Sports

Photo: Jim Halley, USA TODAY

Six teams in this week’s Super 25 girls basketball rankings won state titles this past week.

No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) wrapped up its season with a District of Columbia State Athletic Association title. The Cadets (32-2) went 3-0 in the DCSAA tournament and Azzi Fudd had 22 points in a 65-40 defeat of Georgetown Visitation (Washington) in the championship.

No. 7 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), which was the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference runner-up to St. John’s two weeks, ago, won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Divison I championship, going 3-0 in that tournament. Amira Collins had 18 points in a 51-50 defeat of Bishop Ireton (Alexandria) in the championship.

No. 9 Central Valley (Spokane, Wash.) won its state 4A title, going 3-0 last week to complete a 27-0 season. Lacie Hull had 19 points in a 70-39 defeat of Woodinville in the 4A state championship.

Winter Haven, Fla., moved up three spots to No. 15 as Zakiyah Franklin had 20 points in a 56-45 defeat of Nova (Davie) in the 8A state championship. It was the Blue Devils’ third consecutive state title.

Amarillo, Texas, is the highest-ranked new team in the Super 25 at No. 19. The Sandies (40-2) won the 5A title as Ashlyn Milton had 17 points in a 59-54 defeat of then-No. 22 Mansfield Timberview (Arlington).

Geneva, Ill., also cracked the Super 25 with a state title. The No. 22 Vikings won their second consecutive 4A crown as Maddy Yelle had 10 points and Stephanie Hart hit a jump shot to give her team a 28-26 defeat of Montini Catholic (Lombard).

