Calif. soccer coach charged with human trafficking after dramatic Christmas Day arrest

A soccer coach in northern California was arrested Christmas Day and charged with three felonies connected with selling underage girls for sex.
Elan Daniel Seagraves, 34, is being held on $2 million bail and is facing charges of human trafficking, false imprisonment, and pandering, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Seagraves started the season as Kennedy High’s (Sacramento) boys soccer coach, the school confirmed to the paper. He was reportedly very active in the youth soccer scene in the area in recent years.
The circumstances surrounding Seagraves’ arrest are especially intense. According to police, Seagraves was arrested after a 17-year-old girl called police from a backyard and claimed she was being forced into sex against her will. She told police the man responsible was in a nearby car with another 17-year-old girl.
The caller also said she was a victim of sexual assault.
Seagraves was arrested, and police believe that both are victims of human trafficking.
On Friday, the school district released a statement:
We are extremely disappointed in Mr. Seagraves’ unacceptable behavior. While he passed a background check and had no prior offenses when we hired him to coach soccer in our district, we expect more appropriate behavior from someone we trusted to work with our kids. Mr. Seagraves will no longer be allowed to work with our kids in any capacity.